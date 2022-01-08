Winter in Kashmir is at its intense. It has snowed throughout the valley in the last few days as Chillai Kalaan shows its true colours (mostly white) forcing all of us inside our homes, holding on to those Kangris, our best friends forever.

But then there are some daredevils out as well. Those who add a tinge of craziness to the exuberance of youth. Friends who decide to let go of their pherans, and warm sweatshirts to try something crazy.

This time last year, we came across such an act by a bunch of friends as they took a leap in the cold waters of Nigeen in Srinagar.

A jump of faith, frolic, and friendship.

Watch the video and make sure you don’t try anything like this:

