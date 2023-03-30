Kupwara, Mar 29 : In a shocking incident, a throat-slit body of seven-year-old girl was found at Khurhama Zab area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on late Wednesday evening.

An official said that the body of a girl (name withheld) was found near her residence following which the residents informed the police and the body was sent for medico-legal formalities.

Sources said that the minor had gone missing a few hours before the incident.

The official said that the police team has reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the tragic death of the minor girl has triggered anger and panic among locals, who demanded strict action against the accused involved in the minor’s murder—(KNO)