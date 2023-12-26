Srinagar: The Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) has decided to introduce a snowboarding course as a value addition in Gulmarg.

Gulmarg, renowned for its pristine snow and challenging terrains, has been a hub for winter sports in the region. The decision to introduce snowboarding courses at IISM reflects the growing popularity of the sport and the institute’s commitment to providing a comprehensive winter sports education.

Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a. training coordinator at IISM told The Kashmir Monitor that the institute was getting enormous requests from sports enthusiasts for including snowboarding in its array of courses for the winter season.

“We were getting requests from aspiring candidates for the start of snowboarding in Gulmarg. So this winter we are holding a course on snowboarding at the institute and we are hoping for an amazing response from adventure lovers,” he said.

Bhat said the training for the first batch of the snowboarding course will start from January 3.

“This trail batch will have as many as 20 snowboarders. Aspirants from across the country have sought registration for this course. In this course, the snowboarders will be taught various techniques and skills of the sport so that they can learn the sport completely. They will initially practice on the baby slope,” he said.

The snowboarding courses at IISM Gulmarg will cater to all skill levels, from beginners to advanced riders. The curriculum as per the officials will cover fundamental techniques, safety protocols, and advanced maneuvers. “The institute has enlisted experienced instructors to ensure a world-class learning experience,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the enthusiasts said the new course will create world-class snowboarders.

“Gulmarg provides an ideal setting for snowboarding enthusiasts, and we believe this addition will further establish the institute as a premier destination for winter sports education. Snowboarding was till now being done individually by athletes we hope to see a race of snowboarders in coming years at Gulmarg,” Saeed Nadeem, a snowboarder said.