Three Wildlife Officials Injured in Leopard Attack

SRINAGAR: At least five people, including two women and three Wildlife Department officials, were injured in a leopard attack in Ganderbal on Wednesday. However, the leopard was captured alive by the authorities.

An official said that locals spotted a leopard roaming in the area and informed the relevant department, prompting a massive hunt.

During the search operation, two women and three wildlife officials were injured after being attacked by the leopard, the official stated.

After strenuous efforts, the leopard was captured alive by the Wildlife officials.

Meanwhile, the injured have been transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment—(KNO).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)