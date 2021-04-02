Three persons fall unconscious while digging well in Handwara, hospitalised

Handwara: Three persons including two siblings fell unconscious while digging a well in Warpora Magam area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said, that they were digging a well when they felt unconscious and have been rushed to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

He said that all of them are out of danger as they have been given the required medical attention and are under the observation now.

The official identified two sibling as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad sheikh—sons of Mohammad Subhan Sheikh and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh—all residents of Warpora Magam—(KNO)