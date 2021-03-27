Three mutton shops sealed for violating govt approved rates in Budgam

Budgam: The authorities on Saturday sealed three mutton shops for violating the government approved rates in Ranger area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that naib tehsildar Nagam today conducted a special drive against mutton sellers and sealed three shops for selling mutton on higher rates.

He said that they had received complaints from many areas about mutton sellers selling mutton at higher than what govt had earlier approved. “We carried out checking in many areas and found these mutton sellers violating the government fixed rates. The drive against such violators will continue,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the admin and register complaints against the violators—(KNO)