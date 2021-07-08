Three-member Delimitation Commission arrives at Kishtwar, to meet political leaders, DEOs

JAMMU: A three-member Delimitation Commission after wrapping up a two day Kashmir visit on Thursday morning arrived at the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During their day-long stay, the Commission members comprising Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, and Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan, will meet leaders of various political parties and the District Electoral Officers (DEOs).

Nearly 250 people from 52 delegations representing political, non-political, social bodies, NGOs, BAR, youth associations and many others will be meeting them.

The Delimitation Commission arrived on July 6 at Srinagar and met a section of people including political leaders from the mainstream parties.

This is the maiden visit of the Commission and was planned in the backdrop of All-Party Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital assuring assembly elections soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-day visit of the Delimitation Commission on J&K started on July 6 and will conclude on July 9.

They said that besides meeting the various delegations, the Commission will also meet with DEOs of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban between 1100 hours to 1230 hours at PWD Guest House, Kishtwar.

As per sources, the delegates from BJP, Congress, National Conference, Apni Party, J&K National Panthers Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, J&K Peoples Movement, Chenab Valley and many other organisations will meet the Commission.

On July 9, the Commission will meet with DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch between 0930 hours to 1030 hours at Radisson Blu, Jammu.

Earlier in Kashmir, the political parties in one voice have demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also pitched for Pre August 5, 2019 situation before holding Assembly elections.