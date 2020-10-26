Three low-rung BJP leaders detained for attempting to hoist tricolour at Lal Chowk

by Monitor News Desk 0
Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from Kupwara who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, officials said.

They said that three BJP leaders from the party’s  Kupwara unit reached Lal Chowk, near clock tower ( Ghanta Ghar) this morning. The three included: party spokesman from Kupwara Mir Basharat, and two other leaders—Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan.

Before they were stopped by police, Basharat said they came to  Lal Chowk  to hoist Tricolour to send a message to members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration that only national flag  will remain in Kashmir.

“Today we came to celebrate the day when Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with the Centre.
Our message is for Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and all other members  of PAGD, that only tri colour will be unfurled in Kashmir,” he said.

Police however, swung into action and detained all three BJP leaders. ” They have been lodged in police station Kothibagh,” a police official said. (KNO)

