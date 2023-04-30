Jammu, April 30: Three persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Reasi district, officials said on Sunday.

They said that last night at about 2030 hours, one Eco car (JK20C-0599) skidded off the road and rolled down near Karg village of Tehsil Bhomag , resulting in the on spot death of 3 persons.

The deceased have been identified as Karnail Singh (48) alias Karnailu son of Tirath Ram of Tote Tehsil Bhomag, Naseeb Singh (63) son of Sohan Mal of Karg Tehsil Bhomag and Mohan Lal (33) son of Suram Chand of Devi Garh Reasi.

Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)