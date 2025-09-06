Three Kashmiri Labourers Killed in Kullu Mudslide Laid to Rest

Kangan: : Three Kashmiri labourers, who died in a mudslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, were laid to rest in their native villages in Central Kashmir’s Kangan today.

Pertinently, the incident occurred on Thursday in Akhada Bazaar area of Kullu following heavy rains, when a massive mudslide struck a rented house. Seven Kashmiri labourers and the house owner were trapped under the debris. So far, four bodies including that of the house owner have been recovered.

Among the victims, five hail from Tulail area of Bandipora district though they had been living in different villages of Kangan. They had been regularly travelling to Kullu for seasonal labour work.

Following appeal from the bereaved families, the authorities arranged for the transportation of three bodies by helicopter to Kashmir. The funerals were held in Ari Gooripora Kangan and Kajpara Kangan, with hundreds of mourners attending. The victims were buried with eyes filled with tears and hearts heavy with grief.

