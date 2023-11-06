In a recent development, the government has ordered the transfers and postings of three Junior scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Saturday:

Sana Khan, Jr Scale JKAS, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary. Farukh Nasir Paul, Jr Scale JKAS, who was serving as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been transferred, and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Industries and Commerce Department. Pallvi, Jr Scale JKAS, previously working as Project Manager at DIC, Udhampur, has been transferred, and her services are now at the disposal of the Social Welfare Department