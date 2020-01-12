Three Hizb militants killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Tral, Jan 12: Three Hizb militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir on Sunday.

Acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Gujar Basti Gulshanpora area of Tral Awantipora.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which three militants were killed.

The militants have been identified as Umer Fayaz Lone alias Hamad Khan resident of Seer Tral, Faizan Hamid resident of Mandoora Tral and Adil Bashir Mir alias Abu Dujana resident of Monghama Tral.

The killed militants as per police records were affiliated with HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in crimes including attack on security establishments and civilians.

According to the Police records, Umer Fayaz Lone @ Hamad Khan had a long history of crime records since 2016 and was involved in planning and executing several militant attacks in the area.

“He was part of groups responsible for carrying out series of attacks and many other civilian atrocities besides killing of policeman Haleem Kohli of Gutroo Bangdar Tral and killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral. Several crime cases were registered against him including Case FIR No. 54/2016, FIR No. 63/2016 FIR No. 113/2016, FIR No. 126/2016 FIR No. 25/2017, FIR No. 30/2017, FIR No. 76/2017, FIR No. 20/2018, FIR No. 33/2018, FIR No. 65/2018, FIR No. 70/2018, FIR No. 72/2018, FIR No. 81/2018, FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019, FIR No. 85/2019 of PS Tral and FIR No. 80/2017, 180/2018, FIR No. 114/2019 of PS Awantipora,” police said in a statement.

Similarly, Adil Bashir Mir @ Abu Dujana and Faizan Hamid had a history of crime records and were also involved in carrying out several attacks in the area.

“They were also part of the group involved in killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral near Bus Stand Tral and were responsible for several other crimes. Terror crime cases were registered against both of them including FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019 and FIR No. 85/2019 at PS Tral. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” police further said.