Lead Stories
Three Hizb militants killed in Tral gunfight: Police
Tral, Jan 12: Three Hizb militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir on Sunday.
Acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Gujar Basti Gulshanpora area of Tral Awantipora.
During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which three militants were killed.
The militants have been identified as Umer Fayaz Lone alias Hamad Khan resident of Seer Tral, Faizan Hamid resident of Mandoora Tral and Adil Bashir Mir alias Abu Dujana resident of Monghama Tral.
The killed militants as per police records were affiliated with HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in crimes including attack on security establishments and civilians.
According to the Police records, Umer Fayaz Lone @ Hamad Khan had a long history of crime records since 2016 and was involved in planning and executing several militant attacks in the area.
“He was part of groups responsible for carrying out series of attacks and many other civilian atrocities besides killing of policeman Haleem Kohli of Gutroo Bangdar Tral and killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral. Several crime cases were registered against him including Case FIR No. 54/2016, FIR No. 63/2016 FIR No. 113/2016, FIR No. 126/2016 FIR No. 25/2017, FIR No. 30/2017, FIR No. 76/2017, FIR No. 20/2018, FIR No. 33/2018, FIR No. 65/2018, FIR No. 70/2018, FIR No. 72/2018, FIR No. 81/2018, FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019, FIR No. 85/2019 of PS Tral and FIR No. 80/2017, 180/2018, FIR No. 114/2019 of PS Awantipora,” police said in a statement.
Similarly, Adil Bashir Mir @ Abu Dujana and Faizan Hamid had a history of crime records and were also involved in carrying out several attacks in the area.
“They were also part of the group involved in killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral near Bus Stand Tral and were responsible for several other crimes. Terror crime cases were registered against both of them including FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019 and FIR No. 85/2019 at PS Tral. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” police further said.
Lead Stories
Arrested DySP Singh to be treated as militant: IGP Kumar
Srinagar, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir police has decided to treat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Davinder Singh as a “militant” after he was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahedeen commanders in South Kashmir.
Singh, who is presently posted in anti-hijacking wing at Srinagar Airport, was arrested along with Hizbul commander Naveed Babu and Altaf when they were traveling in a car in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.
Police sources said Singh was trying to drive the commanders possibly out of the valley when their car was intercepted by the security forces. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered in a subsequent raid at Singh’s house.
“We consider DySP Singh’s involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, told reporters on Sunday.
Kumar said Singh, who headed many anti-militancy operations, has been booked under different sections of law. “His interrogation is currently underway and action will follow on the basis of outcome of the investigation. He has been booked under FIR no. 5/2020, Section 7/25 of Indian Arms Act, ¾ explosive acts and section 18,19,20,29 of Unlawful Activity Act,” he said.
Kumar said it was a big operation and many agencies were involved in making it successful. “Security forces, Police IB, Raw and other agencies have been involved since the case is a sensitive issue. SP Shopian got a lead about presence of two militants in I10 vehicle, which was on way to Jammu from Shopian. SP Shopian informed me and then accordingly naka was led by DIG south Kashmir. After checking the vehicle, two militants were apprehended along with one of our DYSP and OGW who is an advocate by profession”, he said.
IGP said security forces recovered weapons from the militants and busted their hideout in Shopian. “Militants had fled from the hideout after learning about the arrest of their two associates,” he said.
Kumar said Naveed Babu was in their “wanted” list for his involvement in “the attack on truckers, civilians and policemen”. “Naveed was Hizbul Mujahideen’s district commander for Shopian and subordinate to Riyaz Naikoo. He was a police constable who decamped with four weapons to join militancy in 2017. There are 17 FIRs registered against him and was the most wanted militant. He set orchards on fire in the district and threatened people in south Kashmir. The other two apprehended included an advocate who was an OGW,” he said.
Lead Stories
Kashmir receives fresh snowfall
Flight operations disrupted; only stranded vehicles allowed on Sgr-Jmu highway
Srinagar, Jan 12: Fresh snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear in the Valley on Sunday and disrupted flight operations at the airport here, officials said.
Most parts of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday which continued during the day.
According to a MET official, while the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall.
Srinagar city recorded two centimetres of snow till 8:30 AM, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded nine centimetres, he said.
Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded eight centimetres of fresh snow, while Kupwara, also in the north, received 25 cm, the official added.
There are reports of heavy snowfall in most parts in the higher reaches of the Valley, Jammu region and some parts of Ladakh Union territory, he said.
The MET Office has forecast widespread snowfall across the valley till Monday.
The snowfall affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till about noon.
Private airline Indigo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, the official said.
He, however, said if there was improvement in the weather, the air traffic would most likely resume.
Meanwhile, only stranded vehicles were allowed to ply for second successive day on Sunday on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, connecting Kashmir with rest of the country.
However, the traffic was disrupted for sometime early in the morning due to slippery road conditions following fresh snow and shooting stones at some areas on the highway, where hundreds of vehicles have been stranded since Friday amid chilly weather conditions.
“After slight disruption early in the morning due to snowfall, stranded vehicles were allowed to ply towards their respective destinations on Srinagar-Jammu national highway,” a traffic police official said.
Stranded vehicles were on Saturday allowed to move towards their respective destinations on the highway, where several thousand vehicles, including those carrying passengers, were stranded since Friday due to slippery road conditions coupled with heavy traffic jam.
However, he said traffic was on Sunday morning again suspended on the highway due to slippery road conditions following by fresh snowfall and shooting stones. But, he said traffic was again restored on the highway after some hours.
He said hundreds of Kashmir bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), loaded with diesel, petrol, LPG and other essentials, were stranded on the other side of the Jawahar tunnel. “Similarly hundreds of passenger vehicles, which had left Srinagar on Friday, were stranded at Banihal and other areas,” he said. The passengers, including women, children and elderly persons had to spent night in vehicles. They alleged that vehicles were stopped at places where there is no facility.
The LMV passenger vehicles on way to Jammu remained stranded at Banihal and Qazigund, official said, adding it was decided to allow these vehicles only after Kashmir bound HMVs will cross tunnel.
He said fresh traffic will be allowed only after clearing stranded vehicles on the highway.
Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) Ladakh with Kashmir valley, remained suspended for the past over one month on Sunday due to accumulation of over five feet snow and slippery condition.
The historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, and Anantnag-Kishtwar road also remained closed for the past 33 days. There is no possibility of reopening of these roads before April-May.
Stocks of essential items being replenished: Admin
Monitor News Bureau
Srinagar, Jan 12: Stocks of essential supplies are being replenished after fresh supplies of fuel and food items were received in Kashmir on Sunday.
The fuel supplies received up to 4 pm include 260 tankers of diesel, 189 tankers of petrol and 43 tankers of kerosene oil.
These also include 82 tankers and 57 trucks of Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG.
The trucks with different kinds of food items received add up to a total of 110 — including 70 trucks with rice and 40 trucks with vegetables and mutton.
It should be noted that movement of vehicles with essential supplies on Jammu-Srinagar road is being prioritised and that more supplies are expected to be received in Kashmir tomorrow.
The divisional administration has urged the general public not to panic assuring that sufficient supplies of essential items are being received and stocks replenished
Lead Stories
Overgrazing pose major challenge to forest ecosystem
Srinagar, Jan 12: Unmanaged overgrazing is posing a major challenge to the forest eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir.
Forests are integral to the sustainability of primary sectors of agriculture, horticulture, sheep and animal husbandry, particularly in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir. People in these areas rely heavily on the forests for wood, fodder, food and small timber requirements.
However, heavy grazing pressure on the forest areas has resulted in growth of unpalatable grasses, increased soil erosion and low productivity.
“The annual fodder requirement of J&K is huge. Whereas availability from different sources viz alpine pastures, forest grazing lands, fallow agricultural lands, private lands etc is inadequate thereby leaving a steep gap between supply and demand. Consequently, it produces adverse effects in the form of soil erosion, weed infestation, and ultimately further degradation of forest eco-system,” reads an official document of the Forest Department.
Jammu and Kashmir has its forest cover stretching over 23,241 square kilometers, which is 10.46 per cent of its total geographical area of 1,01,387 square kilometers. Official figures reveal that 103705 kanals of forest area is under encroachments in Kashmir.
“To make the matters worse, the animal species who would earlier graze in the low lying areas are shifting to high altitudes. Further, there is no concrete government policy to deal with the excessive grazing,” said an official of the Forest Department.
Waking up the new threat, Forest Department is planning to conduct series of activities to promote rotational grazing.
“Under rotational grazing, the pastures and grazing areas shall be closed temporarily on rotation basis. The closed areas shall be treated for weed eradication, soil erosion related problems, soil fertility and for enrichment through planting of fodder species,” he said.
Similarly, the other activities, as per the official, include development of pastures and highland pastures, maintenance of old fodder units, and research and development activities.
“Improvement of highland pastures and grazing lands is essential for enhanced fodder production which ultimately will protect our forest areas against further degradation,” he added.
Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir Farooq Gillani was not available for comments.