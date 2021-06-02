Three frontline J&K doctors lost battle to COVID in May: IMA

Srinagar: Three frontline doctors have died in the second COVID -19 wave in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Data compiled by Indian Medical Association (IMA) has revealed that all three deaths were reported from Jammu division in May.

The deceased doctors have been identified as Dr. Tahir Mirza, Dr. Mohammad Akram Malik, and Dr. Busharat Hussain Shah are among the deceased.

Dr. Mirza was posted at Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura in Akhnoor and was undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital Udhampur where he breathed his last.

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr. Mohammad Akram Malik died due to Coronavirus at Narayana Hospital Katra. Dr. Busharat Hussain Shah of Mendhar in Poonch district, ISM Doctor, also died due to Covid-19.

Given the contribution of doctors in fighting pandemic, the J&K administration last month announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and decided to grant an extension to retiring doctors up to December.

The government has decided to pay Rs 10,000 per month for resident doctors, post-graduates, and medical officers; Rs 7,000 for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 for drivers, sweepers, and attendants. There are at least 17,000 frontline warriors in the UT, which include doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff.

IMA said so far 594 doctors, who were at frontline in the war against the pandemic, have lost the battle to COVID-19 in India in the second wave.

The majority of doctors have died in New Delhi, which was one of the most affected places in India. Data claims that 107 such deaths have been reported from the capital.

Bihar has reported the second highest deaths of COVID warriors after 96 doctors succumbed to the virus infections followed by Uttar Pradesh where 96 such deaths occurred.

The least number of deaths have been witnessed in Pondicherry (1), Goa (20), Tripura (2) Uttrakhand (2), and Jammu and Kashmir (3).

Overall, the IMA data said nearly 1,300 doctors have died on the line of duty fighting Covid-19 ever since the pandemic began last year. In 2020, 706 doctors died after contracting COVID-19 in India