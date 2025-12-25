Three Educators Make Global Shortlist for $1 Million Teacher Prize

New Delhi: Three educators from India have been shortlisted among the top 50 candidates worldwide for the prestigious $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2026, recognising their outstanding contribution to education and social change.

The shortlisted Indian educators include Mehraj Khourshid Malik from Jammu and Kashmir, Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda from Meerut, and Rouble Nagi, who works extensively with children in slums and rural communities across the country.

The Global Teacher Prize, organised by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, received over 5,000 nominations from 139 countries for its 10th edition, highlighting the intense global competition.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda, an Economics and Geography teacher at K L International School, Meerut, was recognised for his innovative teaching methods, including project-based learning, art-integrated education, early use of technology, and yoga-based learning. He also founded Phuhaar, an initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged families through education and essential resources.

Mehraj Khourshid Malik was shortlisted for his transformative work in the conflict-affected region of Kashmir. After leaving a corporate career at Microsoft, Malik dedicated himself to education, peacebuilding, emotional healing, and de-radicalisation. His initiatives include the Insaniyat Curriculum, an empathy-based education programme, and Sahi Rasta, a rehabilitation model implemented in schools, prisons, and community centres.

Rouble Nagi, founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF), earned global recognition for delivering accessible education through creative and low-cost learning models. Her flagship initiatives, Misaal Mumbai and Misaal India, integrate education, art, sanitation, and community development in over 100 slums and villages across India.

Commenting on the Indian nominees, Global Teacher Prize founder Sunny Varkey said the award aims to celebrate educators whose dedication and innovation create lasting impact beyond classrooms and shape brighter futures for students and communities.

The shortlist will be further narrowed down to 10 finalists, with the final winner to be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February 2026.