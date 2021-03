Srinagar: Three CRPF men were critically injured in a hit and run attack by militants at Lawaypora area of Srinagar outskirts on Thursday, officials said.

A senior CRPF official said militants fired at the CRPF party at Lawaypora area of Srinagar injuring three CRPF men.

“Three CRPF men were injured in the attack, of which two are serious,” CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, OP Tiwari told KNO. (KNO)