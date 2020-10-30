Three car borne LeT men carried out attack on BJP workers, vehicle seized: IGP

Srinagar: Police Friday seized a vehicle which it claimed was used by the militants to carry Thursday night’s fatal attack on three BJP workers including the saffron party’s youth general secretary for Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the attack seems to be a pre-planned one “carried by three Lashker-e-Toiba militants.”

“Involvement of local militants like Nissar Ahmad Khanday, Abass Sheikh of Khudwani is coming to the fore and there is possibility of involvement of a (foreign militant),” the IGP said.

“The militants came in an Alto car belonging to Altaf, a local, and came close to vehicle of (BJP youth general secretary) and fired indiscriminately. They were injured and succumbed to their wounds on the way,” he said.

The slain Fida Hussain Yatoo (BJP District Youth General secretary) son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo of Y.K.Pora, Umer Rashid Beigh (BJP worker) son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar and Umer Ramzan Hajam (BJP worker) son of Mohammad Ramzan of Y.K.Pora were killed in the attack at Eidgah Y.K.Pora at around 8:20 pm on Thursday.

“The alto car has been seized near Telwani village near police post Achabal,” he said.

Asked what the BJP workers were doing there, the IGP said: “1619 vulnerable people were kept identified before August 5 and were kept in secure places in Pahalgam. However, Yatoo left from the secure place after giving an undertaking,” he said.

“We are investigating as to what they were doing so far from their residence. It is part of the investigation and we will share later,” he said.

He said 157 BJP workers have been provided PSOs and guards.

“Vulnerable would be provided more security. PSOs have been asked not to allow them to move during the night in vulnerable places,” he said.

He also responded in affirmative to a question by the journalist who sought to know if the attack was a pre-planned one. “In all probability, it seems a pre-planned attack.”

He said that it is Pakistan sponsored militancy and attack was carried at the behest of the handlers from across the border. The police officer also revealed that search operations have been launched at seven to eight places to nab the attackers. “Very soon we will neutralize them,” he added. (GNS)