Three Budgam schools shut after students, teachers test positive for Coronavirus

Budgam: The authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday ordered closure of three schools for at least three days after some teachers and students were tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a letter, a copy of which lies with the news agency Kashmir News Observer, Nodal officer Covid-19 mitigation cell Budgam, Aadil Bashir has asked the heads of these three educational institutions to close down the school premises immediately for a period of not less than 3 days after detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the schools.

“In view of detection of COVID-19 positive cases from your schools in mass/random sampling and as a prophylactic measure you are advised to close the school premises immediately for a period of not less than 3 days,” reads the letter.

It further states that moreover, all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected teachers/students are advised to self-isolate/quarantine themselves.

“Testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time,” it further reads.

Meanwhile, an official said that the schools which have been closed include government middle school Hanjiguru Budgam, IEI school Budgam and Mazaharul Haq high school Budgam.

He said that in government middle school Hanjiguru and IEI school a few teachers have tested positive while in Mazaharul Haq high school a teacher and a student has tested positive for Covid-19—(KNO)