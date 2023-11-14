New Delhi: Meta on Tuesday announced that Instagram Threads users can now delete their profile without having to delete their Instagram accounts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that based on feedback from the community, Threads will also let users turn off automatic sharing of their posts to other apps, including Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account,” Mosseri posted on Threads.

To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings, Account, Delete or Deactivate Profile and then select delete.

If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.

The platform recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach.

“We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads,” said Mosseri.

According to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads now has over 100 million monthly active users.

Mosseri also said that the company is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival.

“We’re working on it. My concern is that it’ll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done,” Mosseri added.