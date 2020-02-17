Lead Stories
Thrashed in court premises: Kashmiri student trio in Bangalore rearrested, sent to 14-day custody
Srinagar, Feb 17: The three Kashmiri engineering students at a college in Bangalore facing sedition charges were arrested again and produced before a local court on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
The court remanded all the three accused to judicial custody till March 2.
The arrested students have been identified as Basit Aashiq Sofi of Sem Pora village in Baramula district, Talib Majeed of Krandigam in Anantnag district and Aamir Mohi Uddin Wani of Batkote in Anantnag district are now been handed over to the police.
While two of the accused are studying in the first semester and one is studying in third semester of civil engineering. Under the Government of India quota the trio had got seats at the KLEIT in Hubballi.
On Sunday, a day after they were arrested, the three students had been released by the police on the basis of bonds executed by them as per Criminal Procedure Code section 169.
After pro-Hindu organizations and union minister Prahalad Joshi, expressed anguish at the way the case was handled by the police and came down on them heavily, the police took all the three students into custody again and produced them in the court.
The trio were arrested on Saturday for “raising pro-Pakistan slogans” and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.
They were let off on Sunday execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.
“They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.
The police had come under severe criticism for releasing the youths on Sunday.
According to police sources, they were apprehended Monday morning and taken to court.
In the meantime, Dharwad Bar Association had decided not to appear for the accused in the case. At the time the students were taken for judicial custody, the court premises witnessed frenzy of activities. Pro-Hindu organization members beat up the accused black and blue. The protesters also threw shoes at the police jeep.
At last, the police who brought the three students with tight police security, made them to sit in the special room. The advocates got angry at this, and argued with the advocates about putting the accused in special room. They urged the police to keep the accused students in lockup, and not the special room.
In view of the Bar Association’s pressure, the police made the students to sit in the lockup room. Thereafter they presented them before judge Pushpa. None of the advocates from Hubballi came forward to appear for the accused in the case. The judge, who gathered information about the case, sent the students to judicial custody till March 2.
The action came after members of right wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.
Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who criticised the police for releasing the youth who allegedly “demonstrated their anti-India vitriol on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack.”
Police sources said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to the police officials about the case.
Lawyers decide not to represent trio
Bengaluru, Feb 17: The Hubli Bar Association has passed a resolution stating that none of its advocate members would represent three Kashmiri students recently charged with Sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.
The college students were arrested for posting the slogans on social media a year after the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
The resolution, issued in Kannada, translates that the accused persons had indulged in “anti-national activities” and that no advocate from the Bar Association would be appearing on their behalf.
The Bar Association, through its resolution passed on February 15, further made a request to all advocates in the state to not represent the three students. The Association also wrote to the President of the Karnataka Bar Association in this regard.
It is reported that the three Kashmiri engineering students were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) yesterday.
This, however, is not first time that a Bar Association has passed a resolution asking its members to abstain from appearing for a particular person/s. Recently, the Mysuru Bar Association had passed a similar resolution requesting all its members to refrain from appearing for Nalini Balakumar, who was charged with sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for holding a Free Kashmir placard during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) protest.
A few days after the Mysuru Bar Association passed the above resolution barring its members from appearing for Balakumar, around 169 lawyers from the state – including Senior Advocates – signed a Vakalatnama offering to appear for her in court.
Last month, a Mysuru court had granted anticipatory bail to Balakumar. While doing so, the judge stated that that the offence alleged against Balakumar is not exclusively punishable with death or imprisonment for life. (Bar and Bench)
FIR against VPN users misusing social media
Case registered under UAP Act; IGP appeals people to stop using social media via VPN
Srinagar, Feb 17: The cyber police station in Kashmir has registered an FIR against the “misuse” of social media by users who defied government orders.
A police spokesperson Monday said the FIR was registered after taking serious note of misuse of social media.
J&K government has issued an order banning all social media sites to curb the misuse of the sites by miscreants for propagating false information and rumours.
The ban, as per the order, was put in place to stall the rumour mongering and spreading false and fake facts having the effect of causing social instability.
“There have been continuous reports of misuse of social media sites by the miscreants to propagate the secessionist ideology and to promote unlawful activities. Social media has remained a favourite tool which largely provides anonymity to the user and also gives wide reach. The FIR has been registered while taking cognizance of the social media posts by the miscreants by use of different VPNs, which are propagating rumours with regard to the current security scenario of the Kashmir valley, propagating secessionist ideology and glorifying terror acts/ terrorists,” the police spokesperson said.
“Lot of incriminating material has also been seized in this regard. This is the first FIR registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar since its notification by the Government. The case is registered under FIR No. 01 of 2020 U/S 13 U A (P) Act, 188, 505 of IPC and 66-A(b) of IT Act,” the spokesperson added.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has made an appeal to general public not to use social media via VPN.
J&K Global Investors’ Summit:Govt approaching corporate houses to invest in J&K
Srinagar, Feb 17: Jammu and Kashmir government is approaching big corporate houses to make Global Investors Summit 2020 a runaway success.
Around 54 top officers have been deputed to interact with business houses and convince them to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government.
On Monday, the government began road shows in Bengaluru and Kolkata as succeeding event to the grand curtain raiser heralding the J&K Government’s first Investors’ Summit.
The road shows are aimed to allow prospective investors have a dialogue on the immense investment opportunities presented by the verdant region.
In Kolkata, Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma was at the forefront of the road show where many local corporate houses interacted with officials to enquire about scope of investment in J&K.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma emphasised that “A new version of J&K – J&K 2.0 is all set to emerge as the UT is now at par with rest of India.” He further remarked that every district of Jammu and Kashmir has a distinct heritage, culture & history and huge untapped potential.
The Government led Industrial delegation including Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture; Simrandeep Singh, MD, JK ITIDC; Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DC Srinagar; Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu; Atul Sharma, MD, SICOP with other senior Government officials addressed the gathering.
Prominent industrialists Vikram Gupta, MD Airmesh; Satish Koul, Resident Director Emcure along with J&K bank, tourism representatives were also present.
Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) Ravinder Kumar told The Kashmir Monitor that at least 140 corporates participated in the Kolkata road show.
“Today we conducted programmes in Kolkata where 140 people participated. They were positive about investing in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Kumar said the officials are meeting corporate houses to instill confidence and encourage them to pledge investment in the UT. “First an invitation is being sent to the corporate houses. Later we hold one-to-one meeting with them,” he said.
The government has created a MoU to liaison with investors interesting to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. “A nodal officer is deputed in MoU cell who oversees the entire process of dealing with the interesting Corporates,” he said.
Kumar said most of the investors have shown interest in investing in Education and Tourism sector.
“The administration informed the investors about incentives and prospectus of their business in the newly declared Union Territory,” they said.
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department made a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in J&K; he highlighted 14 distinct sectors including tourism, education, healthcare and infrastructure which presented the greatest opportunities for potential investors.
He also made a reference to the investor friendly policies and sector specific policies. He elaborated that with an aim to make Jammu and Kashmir an industrial hub more than 48 investible projects and new 14 focus sector have been identified, which are investor-friendly and easy to business. 6000 + Acres of industrial and sector-specific land bank has been identified to attract large, mega and small industries to create more employment opportunities in the newly formed UT.
JKTPO has also started its Investment Facilitation Cell at Delhi and also planning same for Jammu & Srinagar.
The Presentation was followed by film on UT of J&K and a presentation on IT Sector by Simrandeep Singh, MD JK ITIDC.
“We are coming up with two IT parks with plug and play facility and are also in process of finalizing our new industrial promotion policy,” informed Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary – IT, J&K. He also highlighted that there are immense opportunities for skilled manpower in the UT and the government is offering productive incentives and relaxations in several industry sectors.
“The Union Territory of J&K is one of the best destinations in the country for setting up residential schools, smart schools, skill centres,” opined Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, School Education who led the Road show held at Kolkata for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors’ Summit.
“We are confident that such steps coupled with the Central Governments and UT Administration’s efforts to restore normalcy in J&K will soon create an environment for attracting industry to the UT,” said Sandipan Chakravortty, Past Chairman, CII Eastern Region while addressing the gathering.
During Road show at Kolkata a detailed presentation was made by Ravinder Kumar, MD, JKTPO, which highlighted all the 14 Focus sectors and initiatives taken by Government to improve industrial ecosystem in UT. It was followed by UT J&K film and presentation on Tourism Sector by Zubair Ahmad, Administrative Secretary, Tourism. Also prominent industrialists Gagan Jain, Director VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd were present during the sessions.
These parallel road-shows consist of a series of round-table discussions and networking opportunities including G2B, B2G and B2B meetings, all conducted via strategic sector-specific sessions to maximise industrial growth and employment opportunities. The event was attended by 245 delegates and 33 B2G meetings were held. 34 no of MoU with total worth of 2847 crores were signed during both parallel road shows.
Some prominent industry groups present were Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited , Pearl tree Hotels & Resorts, Sasa Chakra Infrastructure, Triumph Hotels & Asset Management, Toyota Kirloskar, Flipkart, Oracle India, Big Basket, Cropnosys, Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre, Arvind Mills etc. In addition, Flipkart committed market access through its Samarth portal. Oracle proposed an excellence centre and collaboration with educational institutions to provide free software support as part of its Oracle academy.
Kashmir Inc. however said the government should ease off the stress of local business houses before inviting outsiders to invest in J&K.
“Calling investors is a good decision but practically condition of local businessmen is very bad. Our losses have piled up to more than Rs 20,000 crores and the situation on ground is not feasible for business,” said Nasir Hamid Khan, senior vice president KCCI.
Traders from Jammu division on the other hand are riding high on government’s initiative, claiming it will generate employment.
India to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS
New Delhi, Feb 17: India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.
The air defence command is to be rolled out by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula command by the end of 2021, Gen Rawat told a select group of journalists.
The Indian Air Force will helm the air defence command and all-long range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it, he said.
“India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir,” Gen Rawat said.
A theatre command is an organisational structure designed to control all military assets in a theatre of war to achieve military effects. A joint command is called a ‘theatre command’ in military parlance (of army, air force and navy). It places the resources of all forces at the command of a senior military commander.
Indian Navy’s Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsula command, he said.
India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command, he added.
He also favoured a policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases, including acquisition of 114 fighter jets.
The Navy’s demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing performance of indigenously-built aircraft carrier, he said.
Gen Rawat also said that submarines are a priority over aircraft carrier for the Navy.
India is also looking at overseas bases for logistics, he added.