Thousands throng Nowhatta, offer ‘Khoja Digar’

Srinagar: A wave of faith swept through Shehr-e-Khaas on Thursday afternoon as thousands of devotees gathered at Hazrat Naqshband Sahib (RA) Shrine in Nowhatta to offer the annual ‘Khoja Digar’ here.

From narrow lanes to the main chowk, men, women and children from across the valley turned up to offer the special annual prayers.

As per the details available, as the clock touched 3 pm, the devotees began arriving, spreading prayer mats and waiting to participate in the special prayer.

“For me, this place is so peaceful that my heart relaxes when I offer prayer here, especially during the annual Khoja Digar,” said Ghulam Ahmad from Srinagar, who has been visiting the shrine for years.

Elderly resident Gulzar Ahmad from Budgam added, he has been visiting here since he was a child. “My mother brought me, and now I bring my grandchildren here. This prayer has seen us through life’s toughest moments. Today, I pray for the health of my family and peace in our valley,” he said.

Similarly, local residents also opened their homes to visitors, offering tea and snacks.

“On the occasion of Khoja Digar, we prepare refreshments for devotees to express our love for the shrine. Our doors are open for everyone,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, a Nowhatta resident.

Mothers were seen holding their children’s hands as the chowk overflowed with devotees.

Meanwhile, the administration had ensured smooth arrangements for the prayers.

Notably, the shrine holds deep historical significance. After Khawja Khawand Mahmood’s death in 1640 in Lahore, his son Khawaja Moin-Ud-Din Naqshbandi came to Kashmir to manage the shrine. He died in 1674 and was buried here. It is also believed that the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) hair was first kept at this shrine in 1699.

Moreover, as the muezzin’s call echoed across Nowhatta, devotion filled the air, and thousands joined together in prayer, marking yet another year of faith and tradition at Hazrat Naqshband Sahib (RA) Shrine.

The gathering was addressed by the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Molvi Umar Farooq. He highlighted the teachings of Prophet Islam on the occasion.