Those responsible for Delhi blast must get harshest punishment: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that those involved in the Delhi blast should get the harshest of punishment, but innocents must not be looked at with suspicion.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Nowgam blast injured, CM Omar, said that he highlighted the issue of J&K people in yesterday’s Northern Zonal Committee meeting that every Muslim should not be looked at with suspicion.

“Those responsible for the Delhi blast should be caught and given the harshest punishment. But, innocents, who have nothing to do with it and have always raised their voices against the violence should not be dragged into this,” he said.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said that the compensation has been provided through CM’s Relief Fund, but since the blast has occurred in the Police Station, the home department should also come forward to help the victims.

He said that the compensation with regard to jobs will also be provided to the affected. “I will direct the officers to complete the necessary formalities so that the job compensation is provided to the victim family,” he said while reacting to a query over tailor’s death.