Congress Punjab PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned today day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked Pradesh Congress presidents of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa to put down their papers as PCC chiefs in one of the first actions the party has taken after the recent poll debacle.

“Respected Madam, I hereby resign as President (PPCC),” read a 16-world resignation letter (plus his signature) Sidhu wrote to Sonia Gandhi. “As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu tweeted sharing the letter.

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

The letter is already getting viral on social media and attracting ridicule by netizens.

Several of them commented with Sidhu’s famous “Thoko Taali” dialogue from ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ show. Many users asked him why he had written such a short resignation letter.

“Itna chota resignation kyun likha hai” wrote one user while another asked him to join AAP as “Mayor of Chandigarh”.

