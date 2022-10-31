Chennai: O Antava’ girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu shocked the film world after she announced that she has been diagnosed withMyositis’

“Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” she said.

“I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.“The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

The Family Man’s `Raji’ is gearing up to kick-start her big debuts in Bollywood and Hollywood with Dinesh Vijan’s next and The Arrangements Of Love, respectively.

Apart from this, she also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and an Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. Her fans are super excited about all her upcoming projects. However, the latest development on Sam has left her fans worried.