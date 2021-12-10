The traffic on historic Mughal road was on Friday restored after remaining suspended for five straight days due to the fresh snowfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Traffic, Aftab Shah said that the Mughal road was today thrown open for traffic after the road was cleared from snow.

“All kind of vehicles have been allowed to ply on the road,” Dy SP added.

Mughal Road is the road between Bufliaz, a town in the Poonch district, to the Shopian district, in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India. The 84-kilometre road traces a historic route used in the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass, at an altitude of 3,500 m (11,500 ft), higher than the Banihal pass at 2,832 m (9,291 ft).

The road connects Poonch and Rajouri to Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, and reduces the distance between Shopian and Poonch from 588 km to 126 km. It also provides an alternative route into the Kashmir valley off the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The road passes through Buffliaz, Behramgalla, Chandimarh, Poshana, Chattapani, Peer Ki Gali, Aliabad, Zaznar, Dubjan, Hirpora, and Shopian.