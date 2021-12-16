Srinagar, Dec 16 : Intense cold conditions continued across J&K and Ladakh with world famous Gulmarg recording a low of minus 10.0°C on Thursday.

The mercury in the world famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was down by nearly two degrees Celsius from minus 8.6°C the previous night, a meteorological department official told.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, settled at minus 2.1°C and against previous night’s minus 3.9°C which was the lowest temperature recorded this season.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in South Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.9°C against minus 6.4°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in South Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 3.9°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 5.9°C which is minus 3.3°C below normal, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 15.0°C against last night’s minus 11.6°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 12.5°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 19.2°C, the official said.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry weather till December 22.

Regarding snowfall, the official said, “As of now, we will have a white Christmas in both J&K and Ladakh (chance of occurrence as of now 60%).”