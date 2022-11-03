Raipur: A cobra died after an eight-year-old boy bit it twice when it slithered on his hand in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to local media, Deepak, said that the poisonous snake bit him while he was playing in the backyard of his house. The snake also got wrapped around his hand.

Initially, the boy tried to get rid of it. When he failed in his attempt, he bit it hard twice resulting in its death.

After the incident, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was administered an antisnake venom injection.

As the snake did not release venom, he was discharged from the hospital after keeping him under observation for a day.

Though the dry bite does not take life, it is painful and symptoms appear in the area of the bite.

Indian cobra snake is found in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It is different from other snakes as it has a large hood.

The venom of the snake paralyzes muscles by acting on the nerve’s synaptic gaps. In extreme cases, the venom can also lead to respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.