An Arab influencer, Amjad Taha, posted a video and teased his fans, saying that this is not Switzerland or Austria but Kashmir, where the G20 will take place.

Ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar which is scheduled for May 22-24, describing the Kashmir beauty as a “paradise on Earth,” Arab influencer said that this place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.

“This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It’s called the ‘paradise on Earth,’ a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future,” Amjad Taha tweeted on Saturday.

Kashmir ensures that despite the unrest and the violence, it’s sheer beauty continues to mesmerize people and give meaning to famous poet Amir Khusrau’s words even today, “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. (If there is a heaven on earth, it is here.)”

Under India’s presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24.

Various departments are busy preparing for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his excitement over the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 meeting for the first time.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Honey Singh informed his fans about the upcoming Summit.

He said, “I got to know that G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir this time and is happening in other places as well of India… Goa and some other places. I am very much excited. I am right now in America. I am performing for my promo tour Honey 3.0 and I am gonna bring all my fans from America, India and all over and request them to go and support G20 summit Kashmir.”