This is how you can obtain Covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

The Covid vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

This is a significant move at a time when several states are insisting on vaccination certificates for inter-state travel and many establishments are hosting people only if they have the proof of vaccination. The WhatsApp option has now provided people with an easier alternative to getting the certificates from the CoWIN vaccination portal, which has suffered glitches on several occasions.

The office of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and receive it.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” the Health Minister’s office tweeted.

However, several people who tried the process said they got incorrect results. Some said the certificate mentioned the same date for both doses. Others complained that they were informed that they were not vaccinated even though they had received both doses.

The ministry’s latest move also got words of praise from across the political aisle.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor described the process as “simple and fast”.

“I’ve always acknowledged & praised the Government when it merits it. As a critic of #Cowin, let me say they’ve done something terrific. Send a @WhatsApp message “download certificate” to 90131 51515, receive OTP & get your vaccination certificate back by @WhatsApp. Simple&fast!,” he said in a Twitter post.