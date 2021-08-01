‘Think out of the box, look for alternate careers’: IES topper’s advice for Kashmir youth

SRINAGAR: Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a farmer’s son from Nigeenpora Kund village of Kulgam district has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by securing second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In his message to youth, he said that they should think out of the box and look for alternate career choices. “The youth of J&K are brilliant who can excel in every field and they should look for alternate careers than the conventional ones”, an excited Khan says.

Tanveer who hails from a remote village approximately 80 kms from capital city Srinagar, has done his primary schooling from Government Primary School, Kund and later did his matriculation from Government high school Waltengoo.

After that, Tanveer did his 12th class from Government Higher Secondary school, Razloo Kund and later did his Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Degree College Anantnag in the year 2016.

Tanveer, who has been a bright student from the very beginning later on secured third rank in University of Kashmir entrance test and got himself admitted in the post graduate course in Economics at Kashmir University.

Continuing with his brilliance, Tanveer achieved another feat by securing Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) during his last year of post graduate programme. Being a JRF Fellow he went to Institute of Development Studies, Kolkatta for Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Development Studies, which was awarded to him in April 2021.

Tanveer, who is son of a farmer, believes that hard work pays off when one is focused and nothing seems impossible after that. “During the Covid period, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for IES examination while doing my M.Phil and I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies”, an elated Khan said.

Tanveer, who achieved this feat in his first attempt only, remarks that it was a hard struggle but he never lost hope. “I worked very hard and considered my first attempt as my last attempt and in the end I achieved this feat”.

Khan also remarks that government has initiated several educational reforms. He also suggests that there is a dire need to revamp basic education system. “Government has initiated various steps for educational reforms and we should also focus on other aspects like research centers in all colleges with full fledged faculty and priority should also be given to other lesser opted subjects”, Khan said.