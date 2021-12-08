Do you want to play at an online casino but don’t know how exactly to do it, what to pay attention to and which casinos you can trust? Here we’ll go over the most important things to watch out for when playing at online casinos and give newcomers a few tips on how to maximize their chances of winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s start with a few things you should always keep in mind when choosing an online casino in India (or any other form of gambling).

What you need to know before you gamble

The house always has an advantage: no matter what online casino games you play in India, the house (the casino you play in) has a statistical advantage. The house doesn’t need to rely on luck to win and make money, and it just needs enough players to play the games offered. So the math is always on the side of the casino. Remember that the casino is always on the winning side. Even if they regularly pay out millions of dollars in jackpots to players, the casino always ends up making a significant profit.

Luck is the most significant success factor: Unlike a casino, as an Indian player, you have to rely on luck to win money – at least in most cases. There are ways to reduce your home advantage over the player by playing smart and extending your playing time, but luck is still the most critical factor in your success.

Start with a fixed amount of money that you are willing to lose: Gambling is not a profitable way to make money. It is only for recreational purposes. Before you go to the casino (or run the software), decide how much money you can afford to gamble with (and lose forever, if necessary) and then stick to it. Never pick up new funds to get back what you’ve lost. Set limits for yourself. If you can’t afford to lose money, don’t gamble.

Luck streaks don’t last forever: if you win and have more rupees than you had at the beginning of the online casino games available in India, consider quitting. At some point, your winning streak will end, and you’ll wonder where all those winnings went. When you get a solid profit, take the feeling of success with you and stop playing.

Bonus programs are noteworthy: Finally, we recommend that you pay attention to the rewards and VIP programs offered by the casino where you play. These programs don’t cost you anything, but they can give you extra free spins, bonuses, or other benefits. You are already spending rupees to play, so you can also take advantage of these programs.

Choose the right games

Depending on what kind of experience you’re looking for, some games are better than others. For example, do you want to use skill and strategy to try to win some rupees? Or do you want to relax by pushing buttons? Do you want to roll the dice, play with cards, or punch numbers? Or would you rather pay attention to a machine that does most of the playing for you?

If you want to maximize your chances of winning, you should choose online casino games available in India that require a certain level of skill and strategy, and that won’t leave you broke too quickly. The games with the best odds for players in India who know how to play and who tend to have a low house edge are the following:

Blackjack.

Video poker.

Craps.

Baccarat.

If you want to have fun with an easy to learn game, we recommend these games:

ADVERTISEMENT

Slots.

Roulette.

Keno.

Roulette is the most straightforward table game – just bet on what you think the little white ball will land on, such as odd numbers, even numbers, red, black, or specific numbers. You have an almost 50/50 chance if you’re playing something like even/even or red/black. So the game is pretty relaxed. Keno was designed to be played while you’re drinking a cocktail, watching TV, smoking a cigarette, or playing other online casino games available in India on the side. Even in the online version of keno, the social aspect is still present, and chat is vital in many games. You choose a few numbers on the grid, place a bet, and then wait for your numbers to come out.

What should newcomers to online casinos look out for?

If you’ve never played at an online casino before, it’s essential to know that not all casinos are the same. We’ve put together information here to help you make the right decision and find the right casino so you can focus more on playing your favorite online casino games available in India. We’ve tested and reviewed all the significant (and many minor) casinos. Above, we’ve listed the most reliable and best casinos. Here are a few things we consider in our evaluation that even a newbie should look out for when it comes to online casinos.

Does a reputable casino software provider run the casino?

The same software runs not all online casinos, so choosing an online casino run by a reputable and trustworthy casino software platform is essential. Companies that develop and sell online casino software do not want to ruin their reputation by licensing software to unscrupulous operators. Therefore, they have policies and verification protocols that operators must adhere to.

Where is the casino licensed?

Casinos that take their business seriously get licensed in a reliable and reputable jurisdiction. Obtaining a gaming license in a reputable jurisdiction is not an easy task. Typically, these licensing authorities prescribe strict rules to ensure that the operator is reputable—several jurisdictions around the world license online casino operators and their forms of gaming.

These are the largest and most trusted jurisdictions for online casinos:

The United Kingdom.

Gibraltar.

Malta.

The Isle of Man.

Thing’s newbies need to know before playing at online casinos 3

When was the casino established?

In general, online casinos that have been around for a long time have established themselves in the industry because of their longevity. A simple rule of thumb states that a casino found several years ago and is still on the market is a safe and reputable casino that has established itself among players. It does not mean that new online casinos are not automatically trustworthy. They usually are, but be sure to check the rating of the casino before you deposit your rupees.