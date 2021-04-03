‘They’re paid hefty salaries’: J&K HC upholds circular banning Govt teachers from private tuitions

The J&K High Court has upheld a government circular banning government teachers from teaching at private coaching centres or at their residence, a media report said on Saturday.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the Education department to implement Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules in letter and spirit, Outlook reported.

The court, according to the report, ordered the department to ensure that no member of its teaching faculty engages in private tuition at private coaching, tuition centres without the previous sanction of the government.

The order by the single bench read: “Teachers these days are paid hefty salary by the government and there is no pressing necessity for them to engage in private tuitions that, too, on many occasions at the cost of their students in the government institutions.”

“It is pity that the standard of education in the government institutions have gone down drastically, though the best teaching faculty is available in the government-run institutions,” the judge ‘observed, according to the report.

The government teachers are highly qualified and are imparted various trainings from time to time at the expense of government to equip them with the latest teaching techniques and methodology. Instead of concentrating on their pious job and contribute to the nation-building, the God has chosen for them, for, they, moved by their insatiable greed, engage in the activity of private tuition either at their residence or in private coaching centres,” the court observed.

“Many a time, they skip their classes in the government schools so as to show up in the private coaching centres,” the court said.