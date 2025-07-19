“They Harassed Me”: Student Dies by Suicide, Staff Booked

A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student from a reputed private university in Greater Noida was found dead in her hostel room on Friday night, in an apparent case of suicide. Police said the student, Jyoti Sharma from Gurugram, left behind a note accusing two faculty members of mental harassment and humiliation.

Following the discovery, protests erupted on campus as fellow students demanded justice and accountability. A case was registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station, and both accused faculty members were arrested based on a complaint from the student’s family.

In the suicide note recovered by police, Jyoti named two staff members from the departments of PCP and Dental Material, claiming they were responsible for the constant stress and humiliation she faced. “They mentally harassed me… I can’t live like this anymore,” she wrote.

Additional DCP Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, confirmed the arrests and said that a forensic team was called in for a detailed investigation of the hostel room. The university has yet to release an official statement, though sources said the two staffers have been suspended.

The tragedy follows a recent case in Odisha where a college student died after self-immolation, citing sexual harassment by a lecturer. The Greater Noida incident has further intensified concerns over student safety and faculty conduct.

Authorities assured Jyoti’s family and classmates of a fair and transparent investigation. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and the probe continues.