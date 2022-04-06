Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz and his rumored girlfriend Rashami Desai have seemingly hit a dead end.

Umar has been trending on Twitter after Rashami Desai spoke about his personal life during an interview.

“Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same.” Rashami said in an interview.

Post her statement, all hell broke loose on Twitter. Umar’s fans went hammer and tongs against the actress.

“Who the hell is she to comment on Umar’s personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!” said a user.

“I had said it from day 1- her entry was to mess with Umar’s game and help her bestie Teja win it. And now look, both are in the same show and she is making music videos and chilling with people whom Umar made a bond with. She used him to revive her career,” said another.

Rashami later took to Twitter urging Mumbai police to look into the matter. She alleged Umar’s fans were “harassing” her by “dragging” her family into it.

“Please look into the matter because they are harming me and my family’s image and it’s the actual fandom or on purpose, I’m getting harassment. My family is getting dragged and it’s harassment,” she tweeted tagging Mumbai police.

In February, Rashami had shared a video on her official Instagram account. In which she is seen dancing with Umar Riaz to ‘Oo Antava’ from South’s blockbuster film ‘Pushpa’.

Umar made a lot of headlines given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession, Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.