As the winter sets in and temperature and daylight both drop, we all face higher electricity bills as lighting and heating costs go up. While it is nice and warm at the same time, it is a cold feeling seeing our local JKPDCL meter running at lightning speed. All in all, in winter our monthly expenses also shoot up.

We at The Kashmir Monitor suggest a few ways by which you can certainly save some money on your monthly ‘Bijli Bill’.

Unplug when not in use

Every appliance such as television sets, laptops, gaming consoles and even mobile chargers can keep consuming electricity even when not in use. Take out the plug especially on rarely used electric devices.

Smart light

The best way to reduce the lighting cost is to replace old bulbs with LED ones. LED bulbs consume 80% less energy and now come in dimmable, outdoor/indoor and other features including the warm yellow hue that feels like old bulbs.

Also just turn the lights off when not in use. We don’t live in Burj Khalifa that has to be illuminated at night!

Use your appliances smartly

The power consumed by your innocent-looking refrigerator uses almost 10% of your Bijli usage. To reduce the fridge’s energy consumption. Considering the temperature during winters in Kashmir these days, one may even suggest completely switching off the refrigerator.

When using a washing machine try and use the full load not partial load. It saves effort and cost.

Do a smart check on home envelope and insulation

Most of us in Kashmir may never have done this but it is a simple way to see and maintain heat. Take some time out and check your home for air leaks and cold drafts. Do it simply by running your hand around doors and windows and other outlets.

Use duct tape or weatherstripping to seal gaps. This can save a lot of money and energy as we cut down on heat leakages. Also, thick curtains like we traditionally use in Kashmir also help a lot in insulation homes.

Be Prepared

Lastly, nothing will save you more money than being prepared in Kashmir. Prepared doesn’t mean just being ready but also being willing to adapt to new habits on heating, lighting and other appliances that save money. Remember that hot water bottle. It’s still your cheapest heat source as Kangri is a little more dangerous. If the room is colder why not wear a cap! There are so many more ways you can save on Bijli in Kashmir winters you just need to think.