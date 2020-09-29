These custom iPhone 12 devices look like the original hand-built Apple 1 computer

Mumbai : Not too many people will remember Apple’s first product – the Apple 1. Apple right now is synonymous with all the sleek iPhone and all-aluminum Macs. Designed and hand-built by Steve Wozniak, the Apple 1 was peak DIY and at a time when the soon-to-be-illustrious Apple Computer Inc was headquartered in Steve Jobs’ parent’s garage.

Apple I production was called off on September 30, 1977.

Forty-three years down the line to right now, Caviar is paying a tribute to Apple’s moment of inception with special editions of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For the hardcore Apple fans, these limited edition phones come in two options. The first is the Apple I that’s priced at $10,000 ( ?7,38,246 approx). This one comes with a titanium screen with “Hello, World” printed on it as well as a piece of the motherboard from the original Apple 1, reports GSMArena. Essentially, this is a proper piece of computing history right there.

The more “affordable” nostalgia piece is the Apple 1 Lite that starts at $5,000 ( ?3,69,123 approx). This one has a natural wood back panel and a crooked hand-written Apple based on the engraving on the original computer. There is also a tiny green bit of the original motherboard on this one too.

As is the case with all limited editions, particularly these ones, the Apple 1 devices are rare. There are 49 units of the Apple 1 Lite and just nine units of the Apple 1. Since there were only about 200 Apple 1 computers produced, a limited edition offer is a “fitting tribute”, as GSMArena puts it. And of course, there are just that many motherboards that can be used as decoration.

