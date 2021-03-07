These areas in J&K’s Kishtwar get electricity for the first time

Four habitations of Pethgam, Bungam, Chinab Dindoo, Watsar of the mountainous sub division Chatroo of district Kishtwar were Sunday electrified by connecting them with the National Electricity Grid.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma visited the villages and formally declared the villages electrified by lightening a bulb amid elated locals.

He was accompanied by SDM Chatroo, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; Incharge 11 RR Chingam, Major Maria Charles; GM NHDICL, Parveen Ahalawat; Tehsildar Chatroo, Suman Sharma; Tehsildar Mughalmaidan, Nayeem Iqbal; Xen JPDCL Div Kishtwar, Gopal Singh, SHO Chatroo, Sandeep Parihar, Incharge M/S Shalaka Ajay Tripthati, XEns and AEE of JPDCL besides other officials.

People of the area appreciated the efforts of District administration, led by DC for bringing light in their life after seven decades of wait.

The DC said that progress of the work was closely monitored by him on daily basis, while providing all logistic supports to JPDCL team and the executing agencies.

Meanwhile, he also inspected the progress of the snow clearance on Sinthan NH 244 highway and directed the NHIDCL authorities to expedite the pace of work to ensure the timely road connectivity to the area.

He further informed that snow clearance on the Margan bypass will be initiated soon to ensure that the connectivity to Marwah Warwan areas was restored.

En-route he also interacted with a number of delegations, who apprised him about various issues and demands.

After giving a patient hearing, the DDC assured them that their demands have been noted and concrete steps will be taken to address the same in a time bound manner.