These are the nine J&K candidates who have qualified UPSC 2020

Nine candidates from Jammu and Kashmir including 22-year-old have qualified this year’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2020 as per the list of qualifiers released by the country’s top recruiting body on Friday .

A 22-year-old Suchiter Sharma, of Jammu, who is ranked at 146 is at the top of the list of the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. Suchiter son of Madan Lal Sharma a resident of Salehar village of Bishnah in district Jammu cracked the prestigious UPSC civil services examination 2020 in first attempt and got 146 rank. He is followed by Mohammad Aaquib (205) and Waseem Ahmad Bhat (225).

Shivia Hangloo (261) Sara Ashraf (316) , Altaf Mohammad Shaikh (545), Iqbal Rasool Dar (611), Amir Bashir (625) Majid Iqbal Khan (738) are also among successful candidates

Suchitar has completed his graduation in 2020. After completing his graduation, he appeared for the UPSC exam and was declared successful with 146 rank in his very first attempt.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has qualified top UPSC examination with 225 Rank. Son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat hails from Bragram Batpora in Dooru. Waseem Ahmad Bhat (225 Rank UPSC 2020) his initial schooling starting at SS Mission Nathipora and completes his engineering course from NIT Srinagar.

Iqbal Rasool Dar of Jaggerpora village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, qualified the UPSC civil services examination 2020 in his third attempt by securing 611 rank. His father, Ghulam Rasool Dar is retired government employee.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. Result are also be available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in, but marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, the Commission said.