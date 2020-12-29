These are the 18 KAS officers retiring in 2021

The government on Tuesday issued a list of 18 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) who would retire after attaining the age of superannuation in the calendar year 2021.

“It is hereby notified that the following members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration Service shall retire on attaining the age of superannuation, in the afternoon’ of the date, as indicated below during the calendar year, 2021,” the order states.

According to the order, the officers include Hashmat Ali Khan, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Rohit Khajuria, Vir Ji Hangloo, M S Choudhary, Rifat Arif, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Ravinder Nath Sadhu, Shahnawaz Bukhari, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Mohammad Hanief Malik, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Kuldeep Kumar, Sepolia, Abdul Rashu Bhat, Attam Dev Singh, Muhammad Ayub and Bharti Sharma.