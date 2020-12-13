There will be ‘Hindu Raj’ in Bengal soon: Pragya Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur has hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal saying that the party will win in the next assembly elections and there will be “Hindu Raj” in West Bengal.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. The BJP will win the next assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal,” said Thakur.

The minister’s comments follow a few days after Nadda’s convoy was attacked. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that governance by chief minister Mamata Banerjee is “getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and Constitution” and he has been cautioning her.

Dhankar also said that he will work for ensuring free, fair and violence-free election in the state next year.