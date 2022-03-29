In a one of the kind incident, burglars carried out theft in the court of district and session judge Kupwara between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A police officer said that the incident came to the surface Monday morning following which a team of police rushed to the premises.

He said that a case has been registered under FIR (70/2022) under IPC sections of 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.).

Sources said that police has asked the court staff to provide inventory if any article has been missing from the court premises. “The inventory, as well as other details, would be taken into account as the investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, sources said that normal court work in the court was affected. (GNS)