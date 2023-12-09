BUDGAM: Police in Budgam have solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property worth lacs from their possession.

On 07/8-12-2023, Police Post Mouchua received a written complaint from one Vikas Kumar Pandit son of Lt Ram Lal Pandit resident of Hindu Mohalla Kralpora Chadoora stating therein that while he was on way home from Chadoora, some unknown persons snatched his gold items worth Rs. 12.5 lacs and fled away from the spot. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 253/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation was taken up.

Acting swiftly, a Police party led by Incharge PP Mouchua, after strenuous efforts and with the help of technical inputs apprehended the two accused persons at Pahalgam Anantnag and recovered all the stolen gold items worth lacs from their possession. The accused have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam-u-din Khan resident of Bagi-Mehtab Srinagar and Showkat Ahmad Khan son of Bilal Ahmad Khan resident of Bagi-Mehtabh Srinagar. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities.