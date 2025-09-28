The wounds we don’t see

Faheem Ul Islam

In every home, children watch, listen, and absorb far more than we often realize. Their eyes follow the subtle tensions, their ears pick up the raised voices, and their hearts register the silence that follows. When parents fall into continuous conflict, the home — which should be a sanctuary — becomes a battlefield. The arguments, the blame, the long stretches of cold distance: all of these leave behind scars that are rarely visible but deeply felt. This is what psychologists today call generational trauma. But even without academic terms, every society knows this truth: when parents remain in conflict, it is the children who silently pay the price.

I have often met young people who carry these invisible burdens. They tell stories not of physical abuse or neglect, but of the atmosphere of unrest that shaped their childhoods. One young man once shared that he still feels anxious whenever he hears the sound of doors shutting hard, because it reminds him of nights when his parents’ arguments ended in slammed doors. Another admitted she had trouble trusting relationships, because she had grown up seeing love turn into hostility inside her own home. Their words reflect what research has long confirmed — children raised in high-conflict families absorb stress as if it were their own, and carry it into adulthood.

Conflict between parents is not unusual. Disagreements are natural in any relationship, and children can even learn resilience when they see their parents disagree respectfully. The problem arises when conflict becomes chronic, unresolved, and hostile. A home filled with bitterness becomes a place of constant tension. For children, this tension seeps into their developing sense of self. They may grow anxious, constantly waiting for the “next fight.” They may blame themselves, believing that somehow their existence is the reason their parents are unhappy. In extreme cases, they may even begin to replicate the same patterns later in their own adult lives — repeating the cycle of conflict that once wounded them.

The effects show up in different ways. Some children become quiet and withdrawn, living as shadows in their own homes. Others react with anger and rebellion, trying to push back against the chaos they cannot control. School teachers often notice such signs — a child who cannot focus, another who picks fights with classmates, another who is always restless and tired. These are not “bad children.” They are children whose inner world has been disturbed by the instability of their environment.

It is easy to dismiss these experiences as “part of growing up,” but research from around the world, as well as voices within our own society, remind us that the damage is profound. Continuous parental conflict elevates stress hormones in children, weakens their emotional regulation, and increases the risk of anxiety, depression, and even physical health problems later in life. We are talking about wounds that last long beyond childhood — wounds that shape how a person loves, trusts, and relates to others in adulthood.

But beyond research, there is a moral and human responsibility. Parents may not always realize that their unresolved conflicts are silently scripting their children’s future. A child who grows up in hostility often struggles to believe in peace. A child who sees love broken may struggle to build love themselves. This is how trauma passes from one generation to the next — not through blood, but through behavior, silence, and unresolved pain.

Does this mean parents must never argue? Certainly not. Conflict is part of human life. What matters is how parents argue, and more importantly, how they resolve. Children who witness disagreements handled with respect — where voices are calm, compromises are made, and apologies are offered — actually learn valuable lessons about relationships. The harm begins when arguments become cruel, repetitive, and unresolved, creating a constant climate of fear.

I often think about how little we, as a society, talk about this. We speak at length about education, careers, and opportunities for youth, but we rarely pause to ask: what kind of homes are they growing up in? Are these homes nourishing their spirit, or quietly wounding it? Our silence on this matter allows the cycle to continue unchecked.

Breaking this cycle requires courage. It means parents must recognize that unresolved conflict is not a private matter; it spills over into the lives of their children. Seeking help — whether through counseling, spiritual guidance, or simply honest conversation — is not a weakness but a strength. It is a commitment to ending a legacy of pain. And for those who have already grown up in such environments, healing is possible. Awareness is the first step; seeking healthy relationships, therapy, and supportive communities can slowly untangle the knots left by childhood experiences.

Society, too, has a role to play. Schools can create safe spaces where children from difficult homes feel seen and supported. Communities can encourage open conversations about family well-being, breaking the stigma around counseling. Religious and cultural leaders, who hold deep influence in our society, can remind parents that nurturing peace at home is as important as any public duty.

At the heart of it all is a simple truth: children deserve safe and loving homes. They should not have to walk on eggshells, waiting for the next explosion of anger. They should not have to grow up faster than their years, playing the role of mediator or caretaker when their parents fail to resolve their issues. Childhood is meant to be a time of growth, learning, and security. When we deny that, we are not just harming individuals; we are weakening the very fabric of our society.

Generational trauma is not destiny. It is a cycle, yes, but cycles can be broken. The first step is awareness, the next is responsibility, and the final is action. Every parent has the power to choose: to pass down either the weight of unresolved conflict or the gift of peace and stability.

As I reflect on the stories I have heard, I am reminded of a line often shared in our culture: “Children are not only our future, they are also the mirrors of our present.” What we give them today, they will carry into tomorrow. If we want a generation that is compassionate, resilient, and at peace, then we must first ensure that their earliest world — the home — is a place of compassion, resilience, and peace.

The arguments between parents may fade from memory, but their echoes remain in the hearts of children for a lifetime. Let us not allow those echoes to become shackles. Let us instead teach our children, through our actions, that even in disagreement, love and respect can survive. Only then can we hope to raise a generation that heals rather than hurts, that builds rather than breaks.

(Faheem Ul Islam, from Achan Pulwama, is an author and public speaker with a master’s in International Politics from AMU. He can be reached at faheemulislam9@gmail.com.)