‘The Warrior Queen of Kashmir’: FIR against Kangana Ranaut for ‘copyright violation’

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Kangana Ranaut in a copyright violation case filed by Ashish Kaul, author of Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir, reports said on Monday.

In January, Kangana had announced her next production, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, based on the story of the ‘Queen of Kashmir’ who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice.

Ashish has alleged that Kangana took material from his book without proper permission. His plea claims that he holds exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has violated it by announcing a film on the subject.

Ashish had sent a legal notice to Kangana in January. When he failed to get a proper response, he moved the Bandra court. Kangana’s upcoming releases are Thalaivi and Tejas. She’s also fronting the action flick Dhakkad.