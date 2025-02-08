Srinagar: Imran Ahmad Bhat from Tangmarg worked in the hospitality sector for years.

A graduate in fisheries, he decided to go back to his roots and utilize his knowledge in fish farming to uplift his economic condition.

This decision proved productive for him as within two years, his farm produced more than 20 quintals of rainbow trout.

“I have two more professionals employed at my farm. I always dreamt of starting my farm. The money I earned while working in a hotel in Srinagar, helped me to establish my farm,” he said.

Bhat is not an isolated case as many such units have come up within the locality. The farmers are making a sufficient sum from trout farming.

A surge in investment in fish farming has propelled trout production in Kashmir by more than 300 percent in the last four years.

As per the official figures, against 650 tonnes in 2019, the trout production in Kashmir has increased to 2100 tonnes in 2023.

The increase in production is largely attributed to government initiatives and growing awareness of fish farming’s economic potential by the concerned department.

Currently, there are over 800 private trout fish units in Kashmir. Major trout-rich water bodies include Lidder, Wangath, Gurez, Hamal, Lam, Sindh, Kishenganga, Sukhnag, Doodhganga, Erin, Ferozpur (Tangmarg), Bringi, Aharbal, Hirpora, Dachigam, Kokernag, Naristan, Madhumati, and Nowbugh.

In addition to the natural water bodies, the number of private fish farms has expanded across Kashmir over the past few years, with many entrepreneurs and farmers venturing into the sector.

In Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Srinagar districts, numerous fisheries farms have been set up with government support, boosting the region’s trout farming industry. Pertinently, Anantnag was declared the Trout Fish District of India in June 2018.

Officials say that financial incentives, technical support, and improved infrastructure have played a key role in encouraging more people to take up fish farming.

“The department is providing every assistance to the farmers to make his unit a successful one. Educated youth have realized the potential of this farming and more than 1144 trout-rearing units have been established under the private sector. The government’s push for self-reliance in food production and job creation has further strengthened the sector,” an official said.

Rainbow trout was introduced in Kashmir over 100 years ago. Since then, it has been produced in Kashmir on a large scale and its seeds are also supplied outside. Pertinently, the production of fish in Kashmir has increased by 5840 tons,