KUPWARA: Abdul Ahad Khan vividly remembers the day he climbed a Chinar to cut a twig and plant it in a vacant area.

For 15 years, Khan treated planting trees as Sadaq-e-Jaira so that people could find shade during scorching summers.

“I remember the day when I first planted the tree in the park. I used to come from work and see open grounds without a tree or shade. I thought that it is high time to create some shade for people who frequent these areas,” Khan told The Kashmir Monitor.

Khan started looking for trees where he can find twigs. He planted twigs in hundreds but met with little success initially. “I used to cut twigs randomly. A proper procedure needs to be followed. We need a twig that has the proper length. We need to root them before planting. I later learnt the skills and started planting trees,” he said.

Come 2023, his work has been recognized by the government. District Commissioner, Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray felicitated Khan for planting and nurturing Chinar in the region.

According to the district administration, Khan has planted more than 300 Chinars in Hatmulla village. “300 is an understatement. I have planted hundreds of trees. Not only Chinars, but I have also planted other species too,” he said.

Coming from a humble family of Nagri Malpora, Khan works as a daily wager to eke out his living. Khan has not married and is living with his mother and brothers.

“Planting trees has been my mission and I will continue. Though I am poor and work as a daily laborer, I nurture these trees like my own kids. These trees are like my children,” he said.

Describing Khan’s achievements and contribution as historic, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray said North Kashmir was proud of him.

Dr Sagar hoped that he will bring more laurels not only to the district but to J&K as a whole by planting hundreds of more chinar trees and nurturing and preserving them.

“Abdul Ahad Khan serves as an inspiring example, defying all stereotypes and demonstrating that an unwavering love for a green and clean environment can foster mutual care between humans and nature,” Dr. Sagar said.