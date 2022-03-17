Have you seen Tom Hanks-starrer `The Terminal’? In the 2004 movie, Tom is stuck at New York airport as he is denied entry into the US. He cannot go back to his country because of a military coup.

Enter 2022, the film has been enacted for real at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport with a twist. Teejay Sidhu is caught up in a visa fracas for no fault of hers.

The Economic Times reported that the lady is at Indira Gandhi international airport with her 3 kids and has been disallowed to board the Emirates flight to Dubai which took off at 4:15 pm, despite having her tickets for the same.

The story goes that Teejay took off first to Delhi from Mumbai and from there, was flying out to Dubai with her children. At the checking counter, she was told that she cannot embark on the flight she had booked for. “The tickets have gone waste and the Emirates officials here acted very rudely. Another girl was of no help either,” she said

Teejay said she was told that the visa of her two kids was only till January 2022, while the visa of her third kid was okay till March. “Now, how this happened is beyond my comprehension. I had got the visas for all my three kids together,” she said.

“The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. Once I went there, things got sorted. Pray, why couldn’t I have been told this before?”

Teejay said she has now been told to buy new tickets and they are not letting her remain on the airport premises. “They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the Customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright- but can’t they wait for a lady who has three little kids, one of whom is an infant? They have said that they’ll call the security for me and I have told them that they can do whatever they want. I repeat I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour,” she said.