The online gaming industry has been booming in India, and the results are fascinating.

A recent report by EY projects the Indian online gaming market to grow from $906 million in 2019 to more than $2 billion in 2023, representing a CAGR of nearly 22 percent. The EY report also says that online gamers in India are projected to grow from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022. Of these, an estimated 85 percent are mobile gamers. Rising digital usage and increasing online population, affordable smartphones, and low data pricing are all driving India’s gaming industry forward.

The popular computer game of the 90s, the solitaire card game, is now a hot favorite in the Indian online gaming industry. The increasing availability of budget smartphones, high internet penetration, or good old nostalgia – what is it about online solitaire that has gotten Indian netizens hooked?

Requiring quite a bit of skill and strategy to really shine, how this vintage card game evolved in the online space is interesting. From being played with real players as opposed to bots and giving the opportunity to win real money with safety as well as legitimacy – solitaire has definitely come a very long way. Here we take a look at some factors that make the game popular in its online form.

Simple Game

There is a reason why solitaire became a massive hit when first introduced digitally in the 90s: its simplicity. It is simple enough for anyone to learn and yet challenging to keep the most skilled players hooked. Eliminating the requirement for a physical deck of cards, online solitaire takes away the hassle of dealing and maintaining the cards. Everything starting from rules and scorecards to previous track record is simply a click away. If you want to play online solitaire, all you need is a solitaire download on your mobile, and you can indulge in a game of solitaire anywhere, anytime.

The Rise Of The RMG Format

The model RMG (real money gaming) follows is fairly simple. By playing with real players, people can win real money, especially in skill-based games. By pitting players from across the country (and sometimes the world), RMG platforms allow players to wager a certain amount of real cash to compete for a much bigger cash prize.

The model RMG (real money gaming) follows is fairly simple. By playing with real players, people can win real money, especially in skill-based games. By pitting players from across the country (and sometimes the world), RMG platforms allow players to wager a certain amount of real cash to compete for a much bigger cash prize.

Take the example of a platform like Solitaire Gold. As a certified app, players can flex their solitaire skills as well as win some good money in the process.

The RMG market is thriving and has huge potential. Redseer estimates the Indian RMG market to become a USD 3.8 billion industry by 2024.

Opportunity to Play with Real People

Traditionally solitaire was a single-player game. Online gaming revolutionized it by giving players the option of competing with real people from across the country. Going head to head with the best solitaire players is for sure thrilling. Not only is this fun, but it is also more challenging for players and thus more exciting. The large variety of game modes apps like Solitaire Gold provide, along with the challenging gameplay and the need to constantly upskill to defeat your very real opponent, is one of the hallmarks of online solitaire and the reason for its upsurging popularity.

Skill-based Game with No Room for Cheating

The latest trend in the online gaming sector is skill gaming. The outcome of a skill game depends mainly on the player’s skill and strategy, and not luck or chance. Online solitaire gives all players the same odds of winning the game. The rules remain the same for everyone and all players are dealt the same cards in a game in exactly the same layout, so everyone gets a fair chance at winning. One big advantage of playing solitaire on a certified and trusted platform like Solitaire Gold is that there is absolutely no cheating and there are no bots on the platform. Getting rid of these unwanted elements amps up the gaming experience and has resulted in the rising popularity of online solitaire in the country.

100% Legal

As it is a skill-based game, it is completely legal to play solitaire for real money in India. It is permitted by the Indian Constitution and validated by the Supreme Court of India. The apex court has defined a game of skill as a game that has a predominance of skill as a deciding factor of the outcome. To play and win at a skill game, the player must learn, practice, and hone the art of skillfully playing the game. According to Indian law, a skill game is considered a business activity with tax levied on winnings over ₹10,000 or more in a single game or tournament. However, the state laws of a few Indian states do not allow real money gaming online and Solitaire Gold does not allow players residing in or logging in from such states to play its cash games. Players living in such states can, however, play free games on the platform.

Moreover, certified online solitaire platforms have a Fair Play Policy in place to prevent collusion or cheating.