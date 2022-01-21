January 21: Call him a `high end tchoor’! Police have arrested a thief who was laying hands on the branded and exquisite fashion accessories in Ganderbal.

From Armani watches to Iphones, the thief’s taste even shocked the cops.

On January 17, Lar Police Station received a complaint from Ishtiyaq Ahmad Rather regarding theft in his house during the intervening night of January 15 and 16.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Lar and an investigation was initiated.

SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar constituted a special team led by SHO Police Station Lar to look into the case. After strenuous efforts, the special team cracked the case and arrested a man involved in the commission of the crime.

The accused has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of Lar.

On his disclosure, stolen property worth lakhs of rupees was recovered. These include iPhone with a charger, two watches (Armani & Sekonda), and one golden ring. Besides, tools used in the commission of crime were also recovered from his possession.