The New Yorker suspends reporter for exposing himself during zoom call

London : The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself during a Zoom video call with colleagues. Jeffrey Toobin served as staff writer for the American magazine and as chief legal analyst for CNN.

According to Vice News, which first reported the matter, Toobin was suspended for masturbating during a Zoom video chat between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week. He says he did not realise his camera was on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Vice News. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

Two people who were on the video call spoke to the news website on the condition of anonymity and confirmed that they saw the renowned reporter exposing himself.

Following the incident, the New Yorker has suspended their reporter while an investigation is on.

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

CNN, meanwhile, has reported that Toobin asked for time off, which was granted. A spokesperson for CNN said “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Virtual meetings have become the new normal amid the pandemic as millions of people across the world work from home. In August, a government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a Zoom meeting.

Leave this field empty if you're human: