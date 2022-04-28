Mumbai : After performing well at the Indian box-office, the Anupam Kher-starrer, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to release in Israel on April 28, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri of iamBuddha, the exodus drama also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Speaking about the film, Anupam, who has been of late sharing his fitness journey on social media, said in a video, “Shalom and Namaste to my friends in Israel. As you know our film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is releasing in your country. It’s a very important film of our time. It’s about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in 1990.”

He further said, “And the world has given its love to the film and has helped us to heal to some extent. And now in Israel as the file was released, I request you to watch the film in the theatre and give it all the love. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri!”

Producer & CBO – Zee studios, Shariq Patel added, “We are very happy with the kind of respect we have received for ‘The Kashmir Files’. Creating a demand for the film was our focus all along & releasing in non-traditional markets like Israel, is the testimony to this fact.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

